New Alfa Romeo Giulia: the new design could look like this

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is preparing for a radical transformation, abandoning its traditional sedan layout to embrace a crossover design. The new model, which will share its platform with the Stelvio SUV expected in 2025, will feature cutting-edge interiors, AI-based technologies, and advanced driver assistance systems. Alfa Romeo‘s CEO has confirmed that the designs for both models have been finalized.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: new generation will transform into a crossover

CEO Santo Ficili, in an interview with L’Argus, reaffirmed that the new generation Giulia, arriving in 2026, will represent a significant shift in the brand’s design. Based on these statements, Carscoops has developed interpretations of the possible appearance of the new model, which is destined to play a key role in the Italian manufacturer’s lineup as it aims to become the global premium brand of reference within the Stellantis group.

The new Giulia will adopt a more contemporary styling language, characterized by an aerodynamic silhouette reminiscent of vehicles like the DS N.8, Peugeot 408, Citroen C5 X, and the future Lancia Gamma. The brand maintains its distinctive identity but evolves the design toward more fluid forms, in line with market preferences for crossovers.

Design Director Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos has previewed additional styling changes: all future models will abandon the characteristic off-center license plate position to comply with pedestrian safety regulations. Both Giulia and Stelvio will feature a reinterpretation of the historic shield grille, which, while maintaining its iconic role, will become a surface for displaying the Alfa Romeo logo, as already seen on the Junior. A new rear light signature is also planned for the Stelvio, which will echo the triangular shape of the shield.

Both models will be developed on the STLA Large platform, the same used for the new Dodge Charger. However, the CEO has assured that the Italian versions will have a specific configuration, clearly differentiating them from the American muscle car.

Production will remain at the Cassino facility in Italy. The new Stelvio is expected to start rolling off the assembly lines in July 2025, following its spring presentation and before its commercial launch planned for the end of the same year. As for the new Giulia, its debut is expected in 2026.