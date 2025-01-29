Alfa Romeo’s future lineup: latest news reveal what’s coming

In recent days, statements made to the French press by Alfa Romeo‘s CEO, Santo Ficili, have provided more clarity about the Italian car manufacturer’s future. First, it was confirmed that contrary to what was previously hypothesized by the brand’s executives, they will not focus solely on electric cars, and there will still be room for combustion engines in the brand’s future lineup at least until 2030.

Alfa Romeo: here’s how the brand’s lineup will change in the coming years

Some details about which cars will arrive and how they will be configured have also been clarified. For example, the arrival of a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta or its successor has been ruled out, with Ficili clearly stating that in that market segment, they will focus strongly on the Tonale.

Therefore, by the end of 2025, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut, and so far, there are no surprises. However, 2026 will be the year of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, which according to Ficili will undergo a profound style change with a new body that will bring the sedan closer to the crossover world. 2027 will be the year of the brand’s return to the E-segment with a large SUV, the “big brother” of Stelvio, currently still unnamed, with which the car manufacturer will finally try to break through definitively in the U.S. car market.

What will happen from 2028 onwards is not very clear. A new generation of the Tonale SUV is hypothesized, and possibly a large coupe sedan, given that the new Giulia, as mentioned earlier, will resemble a crossover more than the current model, as Santo Ficili reportedly told L’Argus in recent days. In short, one thing seems certain: SUVs will play a predominant role in Stellantis‘ premium brand lineup, which aims to sell and gain market share and therefore will inevitably have to satisfy public taste, which now demands SUVs worldwide.