Is the Dodge Charger Daytona’s price out of market?

With the arrival of the Dodge Charger Daytona in dealerships, many are wondering if the price of the world’s first electric muscle car is too high. Excluding shipping costs, recall that the vehicle starts at $59,595 for the R/T version and $73,985 for the Scat Pack, according to the latest prices on the official website. That’s a lot of money. However, buyers can say they have the world’s first electric muscle car in their garage. The specifications are certainly impressive, with the Scat Pack reaching up to 670 horsepower and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. However, there are cars with similar specifications at lower prices in the market.

Dodge Charger Daytona could become a double-edged sword due to its high prices

Although it’s not a muscle car, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is faster from 0 to 60 mph, has more range, and costs less than the Charger Daytona. The same goes for the Hyundai IONIQ 6: while not as powerful, it offers more range and a lower price. Even though these cars are smaller than the Charger Daytona, they are among the main alternatives for EV buyers.

The pricing strategy doesn’t seem to be the right one for Dodge to enter the electric car market. To achieve better sales results, the electric muscle car should probably cost $7,000 less and have more accessible trim levels.

Brand enthusiasts don’t like the fact that this vehicle is electric and not equipped with a HEMI V8 engine. The V8-powered model will likely arrive soon in an SRT version. Dodge has a great opportunity, being the first brand to bring an electric muscle car to market, but this opportunity could also become a double-edged sword. While they have full control of the market, the competition is watching to understand how to proceed.

For this reason, a softer pricing strategy would be needed to give enthusiasts the opportunity to take home an electric model; otherwise, they will wait for the ICE version coming in the next few months, and the Charger Daytona will likely be forgotten.