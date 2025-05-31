New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: market launch pushed to fall 2026

The launch of the second generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio will face a significant delay. According to Reuters, the change in the brand’s plans is related to weaker-than-expected demand for electric vehicles, which has pushed Stellantis to revise the brand’s overall strategy.

Until recently, a debut by the end of 2025 was anticipated, with production and orders starting in the first quarter of 2026. However, the latest rumors indicate that production of the new SUV will hardly begin before September or October of next year at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy.

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio officially slips to 2026

According to sources cited by the agency, even the first deliveries will not occur before autumn 2026, though they could slip to the early months of 2027. Additionally, the new Stelvio, initially conceived as a 100% electric model, will also be offered in a hybrid variant, currently under development.

The delay could have repercussions on the industrial plan presented by Stellantis to the Italian government last year, aimed at revitalizing production and safeguarding jobs in the country. Just in these days, Antonio Filosa, formerly responsible for the North American market, has been appointed as the new CEO of the group.

Also according to Reuters, the decisions related to the Stelvio’s powertrains should not affect the plans for the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, still expected for 2026. Meanwhile, Stellantis has confirmed that the update of the strategic plan in Europe is underway and will take into account market conditions, evolving European regulations, and recent tensions over trade tariffs, especially in relation to the United States.