New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio: CEO confirms they will be both ICE and electric

During the presentation of the book dedicated to the genesis of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, held during the 2025 Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza, brand CEO Santo Ficili made very interesting statements. Speaking with the press, Ficili officially confirmed that the upcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be available both in electric version and with combustion engine, promising they will surprise the public.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio: presence of combustion and electric engines confirmed

The confirmation reinforces the rumors that have circulated in recent months, according to which the future high-performance versions of the Biscione would not give up the internal combustion engine. It remains to be clarified which engine will actually be used.

According to the most credible hypotheses, the main candidate would be Maserati’s V6 Nettuno, a unit that Ficili, who is also CEO of the Trident brand, publicly praised at Villa d’Este. Although no official confirmation has arrived on this matter, his enthusiasm has reinforced the belief that an evolved version of the Nettuno could equip the new Quadrifoglios.

During the event, Ficili also offered a first hint about the design of the new Stelvio, explaining that the starting inspiration will be the 33 Stradale, albeit with the introduction of unprecedented and distinctive elements.

Among the elements that, according to Ficili, will not be missing in the future Giulia and Stelvio models (not just Quadrifoglio) will be sportiness, driving dynamics, aesthetics and a balance between digital interfaces and analog sensations. All of this, he emphasized, with an eye toward simplicity and involvement: cars capable of assisting the driver without distorting the pleasure of driving.

The choice to maintain a range with combustion engines has been welcomed with enthusiasm by enthusiasts, but brings with it some critical issues. This very decision would be behind the delays in the debut of the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, at least in the combustion variants. The STLA Large platform, in fact, was designed primarily for electric mobility and the adaptation to combustion engines is reportedly taking longer than expected.

According to some rumors, the launch of the combustion versions could even slip to autumn 2027. No official confirmation for now, but no denials from the group either, which makes the hypotheses of a revised calendar plausible.