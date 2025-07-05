New Alfa Romeo Giulia: everything we know so far in July 2025

Surprisingly, the new generation Alfa Romeo Giulia could be the next launch coming from the Italian brand. Until a few weeks ago, it seemed certain that the new Stelvio would be the first piece of Alfa Romeo’s relaunch, but the recent delay of the SUV, with a possible debut postponed to 2027, has reopened the game. Some rumors suggest that the new Giulia could be presented by the end of 2026, but uncertainty currently reigns. More details will only be available when Antonio Filosa, Stellantis‘ new CEO, presents the group’s new industrial plan.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia could arrive before Stelvio

From a stylistic standpoint, no official information has emerged beyond what has already circulated in recent months. It’s certain, however, that the Giulia will undergo a profound transformation: it will no longer be a classic three-box sedan, but a model with a more distinctive character. Initially, a transition to a coupé sedan was hypothesized, then there was talk of a possible evolution into a crossover.

The latest rumors, instead, suggest that the Giulia will maintain the sedan format, but with “fastback” proportions, characterized by two and a half volumes, truncated tail, and a front design inspired by the Alfa Romeo Junior and 33 Stradale, with a closed shield, thin headlights, and central license plate. Naturally, if the Stelvio were to arrive on the market first, its design could anticipate some aesthetic elements of the new Giulia, but even this scenario appears uncertain today.

On the engine front, it’s confirmed that the new Giulia will not be exclusively electric, as initially planned. Besides 100% electric versions, there will be hybrid variants, probably Mild Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid. The presence of traditional thermal engines is not entirely ruled out either, especially for non-European markets or for the most performance-oriented versions. Among the most intriguing hypotheses, there’s also talk of using Maserati’s V6 Nettuno for a very high-performance variant, potentially hybrid. However, to date, there are no official confirmations regarding this.

The price list remains an unknown, but an increase compared to the current generation is predictable, particularly for electric and top-of-the-range versions, including the sporty Quadrifoglio, which has been confirmed. Even in this case, although initially planned only in electric variant, a hybrid alternative is not to be excluded.

The new Giulia, like the Stelvio, will be central to Alfa Romeo’s growth strategy, which aims to establish itself as a global premium brand within the Stellantis group. The model will also share platforms and engines with Maserati, contributing to the relaunch of the luxury brand, which is going through a particularly delicate phase.