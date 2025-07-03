Alfa Romeo to join forces with Maserati to save the brand, CEO says

Recent rumors have now been confirmed: Alfa Romeo and Maserati will collaborate to secure the future of the Trident brand. After weeks of speculation regarding possible synergies between the two iconic Italian brands, Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis‘ Head of Europe, former CEO of Alfa Romeo, and now leading Maserati, has officially announced that Alfa Romeo will support Maserati’s relaunch following a sharp decline in sales.

Alfa Romeo to help Maserati recover after the difficulties of recent years

Imparato emphasized Stellantis‘ intention to preserve the strategic importance of Maserati’s Modena plant and categorically ruled out any possibility of selling the brand. According to early reports, joint projects between Alfa Romeo and Maserati are already being discussed, although details remain confidential.

Joint projects between Alfa Romeo and Maserati are reportedly on the table, although details remain confidential for now. Among the most concrete possibilities is the sharing of platforms and powertrains, a strategy that could also influence the timeline of future models, such as the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, whose debut could be reconsidered in light of these strategies.

Imparato also emphasized that, for Maserati, the transition to electric cannot be the only path, suggesting a balance between traditional powertrains and battery technologies. In recent months, rumors have circulated about a potential sale of Maserati to Ferrari, but the Stellantis group has categorically denied all such hypotheses.

The automotive group’s intention remains to relaunch Maserati while preserving its role among the historic symbols of Italian automotive heritage. We can only await Stellantis’ new industrial plan, which will also clarify Maserati’s future.