Alfa Romeo Junior tops 42,000 orders, but the US entry is still on hold

Orders continue to grow for the new Alfa Romeo Junior, the entry-level compact SUV that is rapidly conquering the market. Just a few days ago there was talk of 40,000 orders, but on the occasion of the automaker’s 115th anniversary, Alfa Romeo officially confirmed surpassing 42,000 units ordered globally, a result that testifies to the excellent response the model has received in international markets.

A significant figure concerns the fully electric version of the Junior, which represents about 18% of overall orders. Just yesterday the model made its debut in Japan, thus becoming available in 40 countries. This is a positive signal for the brand’s electrification journey.

The Junior has managed to establish itself thanks to a targeted strategy that combines hybrid and electric powertrains with distinctive, bold, and recognizable design. The Premium B-segment compact SUV stands out for its personal style and one of the most complete offerings in the category. Also fundamental in this regard is the recent launch of the Hybrid Q4 version, which is expected to contribute to further strengthening the range’s growth globally.

In Italy, in April the Junior was Alfa Romeo’s best-selling model, with 1,775 registrations, equal to over 50% of the brand’s total sales in the period. Since the beginning of the year, Junior units already circulating on Italian roads exceed 6,100, confirming the model’s growing impact on the national market.

Orders have also recently opened in key markets such as Australia and, as mentioned before, in Japan. In the past, former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, now head of Maserati, had anticipated the Junior’s arrival in the United States as well, albeit limited to the sporty and 100% electric Veloce version. However, protectionist policies and tariffs introduced by the Trump administration would have hindered this possibility. It now remains to be seen whether Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, will clarify the Junior’s overseas debut. Everything will depend on the group’s new industrial plan, expected in the coming weeks.