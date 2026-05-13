New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio details could finally become clear

The presentation of Stellantis’ new strategic plan, scheduled for May 21, could finally provide long-awaited clues about the future of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. The debut of the two models, initially expected between 2025 and 2026, has reportedly moved to 2028, and the discussion with CEO Antonio Filosa could help define the technical and industrial choices behind both projects more clearly.

Stellantis plan may reveal what comes next for Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio

Among the still-unresolved issues, the platform probably remains the most important. For a long time, many observers considered the adoption of STLA Large almost certain. However, in recent months, some rumors revived the possibility of a return to Giorgio EVO, the architecture that underpins the current generations. According to the latest information, Alfa Romeo now seems to have shelved that second option, putting STLA Large back in the leading position for both models.

The powertrain strategy closely connects to the platform decision. The original plan envisioned the Giulia and Stelvio as electric-only models, but Alfa Romeo appears to have revised that strategy during development. Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has already suggested that the next generations will adopt a multi-energy approach, with hybrid versions and the possible retention of combustion engines.

The Quadrifoglio variants raise particular interest. According to the available information, Alfa Romeo could offer them in two configurations, pairing a fully electric version with a combustion-powered model. The latter may still use an updated version of the current V6, revised to comply with newer regulations.

Another element that emerged in recent weeks concerns design direction. According to some rumors, the new management team asked for a design closer to Alfa Romeo tradition and more clearly differentiated from other Stellantis models. That request may have led to a revision of elements already seen on new Stelvio prototypes during earlier development phases.

The May 21 plan, or the days immediately after it, could also clarify the launch order between Giulia and Stelvio, the production start timing, the opening of orders, and the actual arrival date in European dealerships.