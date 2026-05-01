Stellantis: Filosa rules out Chinese partnerships in the U.S. for now

Antonio Filosa has ruled out, at least for now, the possibility of Stellantis launching new partnerships with Chinese automakers for the U.S. market. He made the clarification during the analyst call on the group’s first-quarter results, at a time when relations between the Western auto industry and Chinese manufacturers remain shaped by growing trade tensions, protectionist tariffs and increasingly intense competition in electric vehicles.

Stellantis separates U.S. strategy from wider Leapmotor alliance

However, the CEO’s position does not mean Stellantis is stepping away from China at a strategic level. Filosa reiterated that the collaboration with Leapmotor remains a key pillar of Stellantis’ global strategy, with an operating perimeter that includes Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa. In these regions, the group sees growth opportunities through Leapmotor International, the joint venture that manages distribution and sales of the Chinese automaker’s models outside its home market. In the markets already covered by the agreement, Leapmotor’s presence is reportedly helping expand the group’s overall share by offering a more affordable electric lineup than Stellantis’ traditional brands.

Filosa also suggested that the partnership could evolve further, pointing to mutual interest in possible manufacturing and technology collaborations. This scenario could open the door to deeper forms of integration, from local production in some of the markets served to joint development of models or components. Such a path would allow Stellantis to benefit from Leapmotor’s industrial competitiveness while giving the Chinese automaker access to an established commercial network in regions where it does not yet have an independent presence.

Filosa’s approach appears to draw a clear line between the United States and other markets. In the U.S., where tariffs on Chinese imports and the political climate make any collaboration with Chinese manufacturers especially sensitive, Stellantis prefers not to expose itself. In the rest of the world, and especially in Europe, where pressure from Chinese automakers continues to intensify, the group instead aims to strengthen its alliance with Leapmotor as a tool to compete in a price range that its traditional brands struggle to cover with their internal offering alone. Further indications on the group’s strategic direction should arrive on May 21, when Filosa presents the new industrial plan.