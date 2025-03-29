New Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026: what we know about design, engines, features one year before its debut

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will debut in about a year. Its official presentation, barring any delays, is scheduled for early spring 2026. The vehicle will be marketed during the course of next year, unlike the new Stelvio which will instead be unveiled in 2025 and marketed in 2026. The car will undergo a significant aesthetic change as recently confirmed by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili.

Here’s how the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will change with the future generation arriving in 2026

Apparently, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will abandon the current classic sedan style to adopt a style closer to a fastback sedan with some elements seen in a crossover, featuring a truncated tail and a sloping roof at the rear. The vehicle will also have some design elements seen in the recent Junior, especially regarding the front part with thin headlights, closed shield, and central license plate. At the rear, it will have a V-shaped light signature like the new Stelvio that we will see in a few months.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will have larger dimensions compared to the current model as it will be built on the new STLA Large platform. The drivability, however, will remain that of a true Alfa Romeo thanks to steering and suspensions that will guarantee the typical driving pleasure offered by cars of the Italian brand, as well as ensuring high-level performance.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be produced at the Cassino plant in Italy, like the current version, alongside the new Stelvio. The car will be much more modern and technological with even more refined and luxurious interiors. After all, this car, together with Stelvio, will have the task of relaunching the Biscione brand globally in the most important premium markets.

Regarding the range of engines, if initially only 100 percent electric motors were planned, things now seem to have changed. In fact, the presence of at least one thermal version is certain, which could be a Mild Hybrid or a Plug-in Hybrid. The presence of both is not excluded. Additionally, even the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version, which was supposed to have only a 1,000 horsepower electric motor, might retain the current 2.9-liter V6, perhaps with some form of hybridization.