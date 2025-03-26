New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: everything we know about design, engines and specs 3 months before debut

Most likely within three months we will witness the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, second generation of the famous D-segment SUV that will continue to be produced in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Cassino. Rumors suggest that the presentation may take place on June 24, 2025, the day when the Italian company celebrates 115 years of activity, although some sources suggest a delay until the end of the year. Official confirmation from Alfa Romeo is therefore awaited.

Here are all the latest details on the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The new Stelvio will be developed on the STLA Large platform, resulting in a slightly larger vehicle compared to the current model. As revealed by recent spy photos leaked on the web, the design will change drastically, sharing numerous elements with the Alfa Romeo Junior: closed shield grille, thin headlights, V-shaped light signature at the rear, and central license plate. The SUV will maintain an extremely sporty character, with a truncated tail and a profile that almost resembles a coupe SUV.

The engine range will offer interesting innovations. Although initially only the electric version was planned, recently at least one combustion engine version has been confirmed, almost certainly a hybrid. In recent days, rumors have increased suggesting there could be multiple combustion engine versions, with the possibility that even the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio might retain its 2.9-liter V6 engine with some form of hybridization.

The electric versions will feature batteries ranging from 85 kWh to 115 kWh, ensuring a range of approximately 780-800 km on a full charge. This car is considered fundamental for relaunching the brand as Stellantis’ global premium brand.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will precede the debut of the new Giulia by about a year. As anticipated by CEO Santo Ficili, the commercialization of the SUV will not begin before 2026. The future of the brand appears promising thanks to the results of the Junior, which has already registered over 30,000 orders in the 38 markets where it is currently being sold.