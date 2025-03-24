Alfa Romeo Junior: global orders exceed 30,000 units

Alfa Romeo Junior continues to register consistently growing numbers. Recently, the Biscione automotive company stated that “the market is proving us right.” It’s impossible to say otherwise, judging by the numbers. The brand’s B-SUV is currently sold in 38 countries and is recording excellent results everywhere.

Alfa Romeo Junior exceeds 30,000 global orders

In recent days, the Q4 version has been added to the range, featuring a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. This joins the already available hybrid and electric variants. The “green” version represents 19% of total orders, which have exceeded 30,000 units. This means that approximately 5,700 ordered vehicles are electric.

The Alfa Romeo Junior, which measures 4.17 meters in length, 1.78 meters in width, and 1.50 meters in height, is available with a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbo engine that delivers 136 HP, coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Mild Hybrid version adds a small 29 HP electric motor. The Q4 version offers the same engine and power but adds a 29 HP electric unit on the rear axle for all-wheel drive.

Regarding the 100% electric variant, the Alfa Romeo Junior features a 156 HP motor powered by a 54 kWh battery, providing a range of approximately 400 km on a single charge. This is also available in the “Veloce” variant, which offers 280 HP.

The latter, although not yet clear at the moment, should also debut in the United States, a fundamental market for the Stellantis Group. After Carlos Tavares’ resignation as CEO, Stellantis intends to rebuild relationships with dealers, unions, and workers, which have recently been strained due to the Portuguese manager’s strategies.

In recent days, the first photos of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio have also appeared online, showing the second generation of the SUV that seems to approach, at least for the front end, the design of the Junior.