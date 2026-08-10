Alfa Romeo offers UK Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio buyers a free driving course in Italy

UK customers ordering a new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio or Stelvio Quadrifoglio between August 3 and November 30, 2026, will receive a complimentary driving experience in Italy. The offer includes the Sports Driving Course at the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy in Varano de’ Melegari, with professional instruction provided by Scuderia de Adamich.

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Buy an Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio in the UK and get a free driving course in Italy

Both Quadrifoglio models use Alfa Romeo’s 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 520 hp, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and limited-slip differential. The Giulia sends its power to the rear wheels, while the Stelvio uses Alfa Romeo’s Q4 all-wheel-drive system.

Alfa Romeo also makes extensive use of lightweight materials. Aluminum features in the engine, while carbon fiber appears in components including the driveshaft, hood, spoiler and side skirts. The Giulia Quadrifoglio additionally uses an active carbon-fiber front splitter that manages airflow beneath the car at higher speeds to improve stability and aerodynamic performance.

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The complimentary experience goes beyond simply allowing owners to drive laps around a circuit. The Sports Driving Course combines track tuition in varying conditions with telemetry and analysis, helping drivers understand braking points, vehicle balance and their own technique. Participants drive both the Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Alfa Romeo 4C during the program.

The two cars offer very different approaches to Alfa Romeo performance. The Giulia combines a powerful front-mounted V6 with rear-wheel drive and four-door practicality, while the lightweight 4C uses a mid-engine layout and a much more focused driving experience.

Eligible customers receive their invitation after taking delivery of the vehicle. Travel between the UK and Italy, hotel accommodation and other associated expenses are not included. Owners who want a more advanced Driving Academy program can arrange an upgrade directly with the academy and pay the difference themselves.

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Current UK pricing starts at £87,055 for the Giulia Quadrifoglio and £96,090 for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Alfa Romeo is also offering both models with 0% APR Conditional Sale financing for terms between 24 and 60 months, requiring a minimum 40% deposit. The promotion runs through November 30, 2026. Private customers ordering during the same period also receive complimentary scheduled servicing for three years or 30,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The Driving Academy offer adds something unusual to the ownership experience. Instead of simply handing over the keys to one of its most powerful models, Alfa Romeo is giving new Quadrifoglio buyers the opportunity to learn how to exploit its performance on a proper Italian racetrack.