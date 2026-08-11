Stellantis issues US recall affecting nearly 49,000 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet models

Stellantis is recalling 48,777 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet SUVs in the United States because of a potential problem with the rear outboard seat belts. The defect can prevent the belts from retracting freely or maintaining proper tension against an occupant, potentially reducing their effectiveness during a crash.

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Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet recalled over rear seat-belt issue

The recall affects 40,386 Dodge Hornets from the 2023 through 2025 model years and 8,391 Alfa Romeo Tonales from model years 2023 through 2026. The two closely related SUVs share much of their underlying engineering and several components, including the affected rear seat-belt retractors.

According to the safety recall report, the belt can become twisted during normal use. When that happens, it may not retract properly or remain tight against the passenger’s body. A loose or incorrectly positioned belt may not provide the designed restraint performance during certain types of crashes, increasing the risk of injury.

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FCA US first alerted Stellantis Europe to the potential issue in April 2026, and a formal investigation began on May 4. Engineers reviewed the reported cases during May and June before determining in July that the problem could occur under certain conditions because of a weakness in the design.

As of July 30, FCA US had identified 484 warranty claims potentially related to the issue. The company reported no customer assistance records, field reports, accidents or injuries associated with the defect.

The affected retractors were supplied by Autoliv ASP of Auburn Hills, Michigan. FCA US estimates that approximately 1.6% of the 48,777 recalled vehicles actually contain the defect.

The repair has already been defined. Dealers will replace the rear outboard seat-belt retractors with newly designed components at no cost to owners. FCA US plans to notify dealers around August 13, 2026, while owner notification letters are scheduled to begin around September 24. Vehicle identification numbers should become searchable in the recall database beginning August 13.

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The recall once again highlights the close technical relationship between the Tonale and Hornet, which have previously shared safety campaigns in the United States. This time, however, the issue does not involve their engines or electronic systems, but one of the most fundamental pieces of passenger-safety equipment inside the vehicle.