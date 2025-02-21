New Alfa Romeo cars on the way and the unknown about future results

Alfa Romeo is at a turning point, with a future that promises to be full of novelties and challenges. The certainty of four new models, coupled with the possibility of further launches, testifies to the brand’s willingness to invest in the future and consolidate its position on the global automotive scene.

Alfa Romeo: new models on the way and those that are uncertain

Alfa Romeo, an icon of Italian motoring, is about to experience a period of great excitement, with the arrival of new models that promise to strengthen its position in the global market. After the launch of Tonale in 2022 and Junior in 2024, the Biscione is poised to expand its lineup with a series of exciting new products.

Alfa Romeo confirmed models

At present, rumors and official confirmations paint a picture in which four models appear to be certain to come to market. The year 2025 will be a pivotal one, with the debut of the new Stelvio possibly scheduled for June 24 to mark the brand’s 115th anniversary. However, sales will not begin until the following autumn.

In addition to Stelvio, other models are under development, but their production will depend on Alfa Romeo’s commercial performance in the coming years. In particular, the success of Tonale and Junior will be decisive for the green light for further investment and the implementation of new projects.

The focus is mainly on two or three models that could further enrich the Alfa Romeo range. These are cars that, if confirmed, would go into market segments still unexplored by the Biscione, thus expanding its user base. In this context, some Alfa Romeo models have already received confirmation for production, while others remain tied to commercial results and market dynamics.

Stelvio and Giulia

Among the models whose introduction is certain are the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio (2025): Production will take place at the Cassino plant, using the STLA Large platform. It will be larger in size than the current model, with a revamped, sportier and more aerodynamic design. The range of powertrains will include electric powertrains and at least one heat engine, probably a plug-in hybrid.

Alfa Romeo Giulia (2026): The debut is scheduled for spring 2026, although possible postponements are not ruled out. Again, the STLA Large platform will result in an increase in size. Styling will evolve toward a fastback sedan, with a design reminiscent of crossovers, while still maintaining a sporty feel. The top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version is expected to exceed 1,000 horsepower.

In addition to the confirmed models, Alfa Romeo is considering the introduction of additional novelties, the implementation of which will depend on the results achieved on the market. The success of already launched models, such as Tonale and Junior, will be decisive for the green light for new investments and projects.

In particular, the focus is on models that could expand the Alfa Romeo range, covering unexplored market segments. Final decisions will be made based on market trends and the brand’s ability to meet consumer needs.

Alfa Romeo E-SUV

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be distinguished by a unique design, destined to create a new category of cars. Sporty, aerodynamic lines will merge with impressive dimensions, exceeding 4.9 meters in length, giving the vehicle a striking stage presence.

The range of powertrains will include both electric and thermal versions, ensuring a wide choice for consumers. The focus on efficiency and performance will be reflected in every detail, offering an engaging and sustainable driving experience.

The E-SUV is designed to conquer the markets of North America and Asia, where the E-segment is particularly popular. Its technical features and innovative design meet the needs of a demanding and trend-conscious clientele.

Other safe models and the uncertain ones

The fourth model of Alfa Romeo’s future to be sure, at least according to what the usual well-informed people reveal, would be the new generation Tonale, which is expected to arrive between 2028 and 2029 totally change style but still be produced in Italy on the STLA Medium platform. The car will have both electric and hybrid versions and will increase slightly in size compared to the current model. These at the moment should be the 4 safe future models for the historic Milanese brand.

Depending on how things will go in the market for these 4 cars in addition of course to the same Junior that came out last year and also depending on how the market evolves two or three more models could arrive in the Biscione range. Among the possible models coming not yet certain an heir of Junior that could arrive not before 2030.

Finally with regard to the famous Giulietta heir that may be called Alfetta, although recently CEO Santo Ficili has ruled out its arrival, which in any case had already been ruled out by former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, should things go really very well for the Biscione and should cars of this type return to the market, its arrival cannot be ruled out. It would then be a very sporty and aerodynamic model in full Alfa Romeo style. The third and final model among those uncertain would be a second E-segment car that would apparently always be some sort of fastback sedan, in short an even larger version of the futurs Giulia.