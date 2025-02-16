New Alfa Romeo Alfetta speculation about a totally different model returns

The new Alfa Romeo Alfetta has been the subject of several discussions in recent months, especially after statements by former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, who had speculated about its return as a replacement for the Giulietta. However, it seems that at the moment the Biscione’s plans have changed, with new CEO Santo Ficili ruling out the return of a Giulietta or its heir in the C-segment.

Alfa Romeo Alfetta at center of discussions

New Alfa Romeo Alfetta is one of the cars that has been much talked about in the past following statements made in the spring of 2023 by then Alfa Romeo number one Jean-Philippe Imparato who had spoken of its possible return as the Giulietta’s heir in the C segment of the market alongside Alfa Romeo Tonale. Not surprisingly, numerous renders had sprung up on the web at that time imagining what the styling of this car could be, such as the ones we show you in this article.

Imparato had spoken of the new Alfa Romeo Alfetta emphasizing a name change due to the fact that the car would be very different from the Giulietta as a body style with an almost coupe-like body with a truncated tail and a very sporty and aerodynamic style. This car would have kept company with the Tonale model with sales destined for Europe only. Things, however, unfortunately seem to have changed since then with Alfa Romeo’s new number one Santo Ficili recently speaking to the French press ruling out the return of a new Giulietta or its heir saying that in the C segment there will be room in the coming years only for Tonale.

Farewell to the Alfetta seems certain

So this could mean goodbye for the new Alfa Romeo Alfetta, which seems to have dropped off the radar for good as far as the Biscione’s next models are concerned. Of course, there are many who think that between now and 2030 things may change again and that eventually the return of an Alfetta, perhaps in a completely different guise than imagined so far, may indeed materialize on the STLA Medium platform with production in Italy as previously rumored.

There are also those who think that the name new Alfa Romeo Alfetta could be used in the future for the Tonale heir that could change its name and get an even sportier and more aerodynamic style than the current model. But for the time being these are just thoughts and suppositions without any official confirmation from Alfa Romeo, which as always is keeping particularly tight-lipped about what will be the future news for its range. This is while waiting to see what the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, whose debut is expected later this year, will look like.