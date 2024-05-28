Will the Alfa Romeo E-SUV also have endothermic versions?

Alfa Romeo E-SUV is expected to be one of the future novelties for the Italian car manufacturer. Its arrival has not yet been confirmed, although it seems to be very likely. Much will depend on how Alfa Romeo sales perform in the coming years, but it appears that the model could become a reality in the course of 2027. At the moment, it is expected that this car will be exclusively available in an electric version; however, things could change.

Will there also be room for thermal versions of the Alfa Romeo E-SUV?

The significant slowdown in the spread of electric cars could convince the Italian brand to change its mind and introduce endothermic versions of the Alfa Romeo E-SUV as well. This could be a good strategy, especially for all those people who are not yet fully convinced about the transition to electric models. In this way, the brand could achieve higher sales, which would be beneficial for the company’s future.

Meanwhile, again regarding the Alfa Romeo E-SUV, the YouTube channel Osh Automotive has provided its own hypothesis on the design of this future vehicle that will use the STLA Large platform and debut on the market in 2027, if confirmed. In another article, we indicated that the brand plans to launch a new car every year until 2030.

At the moment, what we know about the Alfa Romeo E-SUV is that the Biscione has been working on it for years and that its design has already been defined. The brand’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato, said that the style of this model could surprise enthusiasts. This car will be sporty and aerodynamic, although it will have imposing dimensions. According to some indiscretions, it should have a length of 5 meters and will be primarily intended for the Chinese and US markets.