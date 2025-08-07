New Alfa Romeo 8C could return thanks to Maserati partnership

The possibility of a new Alfa Romeo 8C cannot be entirely ruled out, especially in light of the growing synergy between Alfa Romeo and Maserati, recently confirmed by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili. This strategic collaboration could lead in the future to joint development of various high-performance models, leveraging common platforms, technologies and powertrains.

Alfa Romeo 8C: revival could come through Maserati

One of the projects that could take shape from this alliance is precisely the return of the 8C, the legendary Biscione sports car. An idea that, while still far from production, has already stimulated the imagination of some designers. Among these is Mirko Del Prete, a digital creator who on Instagram shared a stylistic hypothesis of how a new 8C born in synergy with Maserati might appear.

According to Del Prete, the model could be based on the new Maserati GranTurismo, sharing its platform, engine, transmission and part of the technology. This technical kinship would allow Alfa Romeo to develop a high-performance coupé while containing time and costs, thanks to the use of already tested and reliable components. A choice that would simplify the entire industrial process, reducing risks while ensuring a product faithful to the brand’s DNA.

In the render, the new 8C maintains muscular proportions and a style that blends elegance and aggression, in full coherence with Alfa Romeo’s sporting tradition. A car that could position itself as a limited edition, destined for a few fortunate collectors and enthusiasts.

However, there is currently no official confirmation regarding the arrival of such a model. Alfa Romeo is currently focused on more concrete and strategic projects, such as the Tonale successor, new generations of Giulia and Stelvio, and the awaited electric E-Jet. All fundamental pieces for the brand’s commercial relaunch in the coming years.

Despite this, the automotive sector is constantly evolving and strategies can change rapidly. The idea of a new 8C, though today relegated to the world of hypotheses and digital renders, remains a fascinating possibility. And as often happens in the automotive world, never say never.