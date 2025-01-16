New Alfa Romeo 4C concept shows what could have been

Giorgi Tedoradze, an automotive digital creator known on social media as tedoradze.giorgi, has recently unveiled another interesting design concept for a potential new Alfa Romeo 4C. Unlike the current trend of many digital creators transforming every model into a fully electric car, Tedoradze envisions a version that maintains the traditional appeal of an internal combustion engine. His design includes two prominent exhaust pipes protruding from the rear bumper, emphasizing a bold and sporty look.

Here’s how a possible new Alfa Romeo 4C is imagined

This concept of the new Alfa Romeo 4C, while unofficial and purely speculative, stands out for its decidedly more exotic appearance compared to the original 4C, which was produced from 2013 to 2020. For this interpretation, the designer chose an elegant white color, which gives a more refined and pure air to the virtual model. The result is a renewed aesthetic that seems perfectly in line with Alfa Romeo’s DNA.

At present, it seems highly unlikely that a new Alfa Romeo 4C will find space in the Italian automaker’s future lineup. The historic brand appears to have other priorities at the moment, focusing on the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which we’ll see in the coming months, followed by the new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia in 2026.

Although not yet official, it seems that in 2027, in addition to the new Tonale, a new large unprecedented E-SUV could arrive, which will bring Stellantis’ premium brand back to the E segment of the market. Finally, in 2028, a successor to the Giulietta should make its debut. The latter will differ from the previous model and will likely use the STLA Medium platform, similar to the new Lancia Delta. Therefore, at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be room for a new Alfa Romeo 4C in the brand’s lineup. However, never say never.