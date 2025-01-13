First spy shots emerge of the next-gen Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV

The debut of the renewed Alfa Romeo Stelvio is expected in the coming months, with two dates being persistently circulated: April, when the first official images could be revealed, and June 24th, a particularly important date as it coincides with the car manufacturer’s 115th anniversary. The latter could be the perfect occasion for the vehicle’s official presentation. Meanwhile, initial clues are emerging thanks to some spy photos taken in recent hours.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the new generation “hidden” under a Jeep Grand Wagoneer L body

Walter Vayr from Gabetz Spy Unit has published some interesting photos on social media taken in Modena, Italy, showing what appears to be a test mule of the SUV, disguised under the body of a Jeep Grand Cherokee L. The choice of this “camouflage” is not random: the second generation Stelvio will share the STLA Large platform with the next Grand Cherokee.

The next generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio will completely change compared to the current version, also debuting in an electric version. The offering will be structured across different configurations: buyers can choose between a single-motor model and a more powerful dual-motor version, the latter equipped with all-wheel drive to ensure maximum safety and control in all road conditions. What might disappoint enthusiasts is the decision to make the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio exclusively electric. This version promises extraordinary performance with power exceeding 900 horsepower.

The new Stelvio will be based, as mentioned, on the STLA Large platform, which will allow the installation of 118 kWh batteries capable of ensuring a range of up to 800 kilometers. Another strength will be the 800V architecture charging system, enabling extremely fast energy recharging. According to latest rumors, the range will also include hybrid variants and an electric version with range extender, offering up to 1,100 km of range.

From an aesthetic perspective, the new Biscione SUV is preparing for a true revolution: the design will feature a truncated tail, a distinctive V-shaped light signature at the rear, a closed shield grille, and thin headlights. The sportier and more streamlined silhouette will approach that of a coupe SUV, marking a clear evolution from the current model. The goal is to make the SUV appealing in other markets, such as the United States, where Alfa Romeo, like Stellantis in general, is currently struggling significantly.