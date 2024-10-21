New 500 Abarth Super Sport, the revolutionary design that could blow fans’ minds

Designer Tommaso D’Amico has tried to shape a car that could surely attract the attention of big fans of the Abarth brand. In fact, we are talking about the New 500 Abarth Super Sport, which comes with rather aggressive lines with the new render. We just have to see how much of this hypothesis could be reality.

A new render for the 500 Super Sport

The well-known designer has tried to create a very fascinating and adrenaline-filled vision of the New 500 Abarth Super Sport. The digital creation was presented on YouTube, and for many it certainly represents the pinnacle of sporty expression of the legendary 500. A creation designed exclusively for enthusiasts who are looking for the strong emotions that can be experienced behind the wheel of this car.

D’Amico referred to the latest trends being used by the manufacturer Stellantis. In fact, he envisioned the car with a very aggressive design, which is particularly characterized by the use of the very innovative materials and cutting-edge technologies that are advancing in the automotive industry. Both the interior and exterior are designed to make available to consumers a particularly engaging and sporty ride, which is what the person who usually climbs aboard a distinctive car like Abarth is looking for.

Features and equipment

The cabin part is rich in options and equipped with a completely exclusive infotainment system, which puts various advanced technology systems at the driver’s disposal while driving. As for the equipment of the car envisioned by D’Amico, it has been assumed with a 1.4 Turbo engine that can deliver up to 180 hp, which has been paired with a manual transmission, which provides completely electrifying performance.

Although the configuration we have just talked about is quite fascinating, it should still be pointed out that in reality the Abarth brand has decided to focus all its energies on creating an electric range to be offered in Europe. In fact, this is one of the reasons why the representation of this 500 Abarth Super Sport with the features we have listed, at the moment is quite unlikely.

Interesting features in the hands of Abarth

Although at the moment it is a real hypothesis, the concept made by D’Amico is certainly a very interesting image for the many lovers of the brand but not only, also for the possible evolutions of the brand itself, which could refer to some details listed by the designer. The sporty body of the car features 17-inch wheels with very vibrant colors that contribute to making D’Amico’s Super Sport a highly desirable prototype and completely in line with Abarth’s typical characteristics.

Now we only have to wait to see whether or not Abarth will decide to consider the idea launched on the web by the designer. Regardless of this decision, for the time being, we can still enjoy the new render and imagine seeing it speeding on the roads. Certainly enthusiasts would look forward to getting behind the wheel and experiencing the thrills that the car would certainly be able to offer.