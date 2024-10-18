Certificate of Origin is now also available for Abarth cars

The Heritage department of Stellantis is proud to announce that as of this month, Abarth cars produced from 2007 to the present are also eligible to receive the Certificate of Origin. This service joins those already offered for the Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia brands, confirming the Stellantis department’s ongoing commitment to preserving and enhancing the Italian automotive heritage.

Certificate of Origin for “Scorpio” cars

Specifically, the Certificate of Origin for Scorpio cars provides a detailed account of the car’s production characteristics, including date of manufacture, target market, date of sale, exterior color, interior, and engine number. It has significant cultural and historical value, providing an opportunity to discover the car’s history from the chassis number, which simply needs to be entered into the online form on Heritage‘s website.

Over the past 16 years, numerous limited editions or special series of Abarth models have been produced, including some authentic “youngtimers” that have received great appreciation from customers since their launch. Just think of the iconic Abarth 695 Tributo Ferrari of 2010 and Abarth 695 Edizione Maserati of 2012, now true cult objects among collectors and enthusiasts of the Brand.

Also other services for Abarth owners

Roberto Giolito, Head of Stellantis Heritage (Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Lancia, Abarth) said the company is happy to extend this service to Abarth owners as well, knowing how strong their bond with the Brand is and how deep-rooted the shared values of performance and distinctive style are. After all, the Certificate of Origin represents more than just a document, as it embodies the history and passion that distinguishes each Abarth, helping to strengthen the brand’s identity and preserve the legacy over time

In addition to the Certificate of Origin, Stellantis Heritage also offers Abarthists-as well as owners of Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia models-a Certificate of Authenticity, which involves in-depth technical expertise and meticulous documentary research. In addition, private collectors can take advantage of an accurate maintenance, repair and restoration service, performed directly by the specialized technicians of Officine Classiche di Torino, inside the Mirafiori plant. This is the same team that takes care of Stellantis Heritage’s precious corporate collection every day. After all, no one better than them can guarantee a high-quality performance of work, since the basis is the know-how of the parent company, which designed, developed and produced these cars.

Completing the services offered by Heritage Stellantis is the “Reloaded by creators” project, which involves the sale of a limited number of classic cars of the Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, and Abarth brands: historic models with certified authenticity, restored to their original beauty by the experts of Officine Classiche. From discovery with meticulous scouting to restoration work, from enhancement to reintroduction on the market: a “complete cycle” that adds cultural value to the economic value of a car, because protecting a heritage does not mean simply preserving it, but renewing it.

De Stellantis certificates issued worldwide

All of these activities, which are particularly appreciated by historic car enthusiasts, take place at Officine Classiche, Stellantis Heritage‘s restoration and certification atelier, which has been operating since 2015 in the former Officina 83 in Mirafiori, Via Plava in Turin. Completely renovated and expanded in 2020, they now occupy an area of about 6,000 square meters and are equipped with 12 lifting bridges, specific tooling machinery and a highly accurate finishing line that includes a booth dedicated to painting individual elements.

Since 2015 to date, numerous Certificates of Authenticity have been issued to car owners residing all over the world: from Japan to the USA, Costa Rica to Thailand, and even the island of Antigua. In particular, it should be remembered that Certificates of Origin and Certificates of Authenticity have a different genesis and nature, as well as a specific process for obtaining them. Below is the process to be followed to apply for these valuable documents signed by Stellantis Heritage.