Leasys at Fleet Europe Summit 2024

Leasys, the leader in long-term rental, will be present at Fleet Europe Summit 2024. The event is sure to be a great opportunity to find out how Leasys is innovating the mobility industry with sustainable and digital solutions, and how it can support companies’ car fleet management needs. With more than two decades of experience in the sector, Leasys is the ideal partner for companies opting for medium- and long-term rental, as well as for those who, while retaining ownership of their fleet, wish to rationalize and delegate operational management with the guarantee of predefined and fixed costs.

Leasys has always been at fleet managers’ side with a consultative approach, offering flexible solutions that take into account the rapidly evolving needs of companies and encourage the transition to sustainable mobility.

Leasys in Milan with a booth for point-of-sale identity

Leasys, a joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility, makes different mobility solutions available to consumers. For example, its services range from medium- and long-term rentals to systems that are designed to manage a company’s entire fleet of cars. The service offered, provides the customer with completely efficient, rational, safe and also very sustainable mobility. Currently, Leasys already boasts a gigantic fleet of vehicles under management, a number that amounts to about 890,000 vehicles, as well as already being fully operational in 11 different countries in Europe.

Leasys confirms its participation in the Fleet Europe Summit 2024, the annual rendezvous dedicated to the Fleet & Mobility industry promoted by Nexus Communication, to be held on October 23 and 24 at the MiCo Congress Center in Milan, Italy . This eagerly awaited event brings together an international cohort of Fleet & Mobility business stakeholders, including mobility and fleet specialists, human resources executives, automotive suppliers, start-ups and procurement managers.

Leasys is proud to participate in the 24th Fleet Europe with a booth designed to reflect the visual identity of the Leasys Stores, the newly launched branding for the network’s stores. This location provides the perfect environment for international fleet managers to discover Leasys’ wide range of customized products and services, as well as the brand new e-commerce “Leasys e-Store” for a fully digital customer experience.

Leasys executives attend several events

On October 24, Leasys Group CEO Rolando D’Arco will participate in the Executive Panel Debate “Sustainable Mobility in the Digital Age,” where executives from leading European leasing companies will share the stage for an informative discussion on various aspects of mobility, such as fleet performance, market dynamics, sustainability and technology..

Additionally, Laura Martini, CMO of Leasys, will participate in the Inspiring Women in Fleet breakfast as a panelist for a discussion titled “Women Driving Mobility into the Digital Future.” This discussion will be an opportunity to share challenges and success stories, highlighting the unique perspectives that women leaders bring to the fleet world. It will certainly be a very interested event dedicated to the topic of inclusion in which Stellantis believes strongly, as also demonstrated by several initiatives created specifically for women, especially in South America. Surely in the future Leasys will show us great successes, which will soon span the global level as well.