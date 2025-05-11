New 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, what we know a few weeks after the first official images

2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, previews of design, engine range and all the latest rumors before the first official photos

The new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The wait is coming to an end for the new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Although the full unveiling could take place in the fall, the first official images of the second-generation SUV are expected as early as the summer. Biscione enthusiasts could get a sneak preview on June 24, on the occasion of the 115th anniversary of the Milanese automaker.

The engine range of the new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be predominantly electric, bolstered by the adoption of the STLA Large platform. Zero-emission versions will offer a range of power outputs from 250 hp up to the impressive threshold of 1,000 hp for the top-of-the-line variant. The batteries, with capacities ranging from 85 to 118 kWh, promise a range of up to 800 km and fast recharging times thanks to the 800-volt architecture, allowing them to go from 20 percent to 80 percent charge in about 18 minutes.

To overcome range concerns, Alfa Romeo is developing an EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) version of the Stelvio. This smart configuration features an internal combustion engine that acts solely as a generator to recharge the battery, without directly transmitting power to the wheels, providing an overall range of about 1,000 km.

The big news in recent months is the confirmation that the 2025 Stelvio range will also include thermal engines. Although specific details have not yet been disclosed, several rumors suggest that the entry-level version could be a Mild Hybrid based on an evolution of the 2.0 turbocharged engine. The survival of the powerful V6 from the Quadrifoglio version, perhaps joined by some form of electrification, cannot be ruled out.

Production of the new Stelvio will still be entrusted to the Stellantis plant in Cassino, the same plant that saw the birth of the first generation. Production is scheduled to start by the first half of next year, with orders expected to open by the first quarter of 2026. A full unveiling of the entire range is scheduled by the end of the year, with an initial preview set for June 24.

The design of the new Stelvio

2025 then , as anticipated, promises to be a crucial year for Alfa Romeo, with the highly anticipated official unveiling of the new generation Stelvio. After the success of Alfa Romeo Junior, the Milanese carmaker aims to replicate the growth in the D-segment with a completely revamped SUV, as anticipated by a recent L’Argus render. The rumors, supported by spy photos and patent images, suggest a profound aesthetic change.

The latest renders offer a clear view of the styling transformations that will characterize the Biscione’s new SUV. The front end should adopt a smooth diamond shield, with the Alfa Romeo logo elegantly positioned on the hood, a stylistic reference to the prestigious 33 Stradale. A distinctive element will be the split front headlamp clusters: the LED daytime running lights, with a design slanted toward the center, will be at the top, while the main headlamps will be located lower down, in near-vertical housings with three overlapping lenses, creating a strong stylistic coherence with the new Alfa Romeo Junior.

2025 Stelvio is set to redefine the premium SUV concept, with a distinctive rear design featuring a sinuous LED light signature in the shape of an inverted V. This elegant solution extends horizontally below the rear window, culminating in a luminous triangle that will frame the italicized “Alfa Romeo” lettering, abandoning the traditional logo on the tailgate. The rear window, with its pointed lower profile, echoes a styling element already appreciated on the Tonale.

The side will retain similar proportions to the current model, with a length expected to be just over 4.70 meters, but will be distinguished by cleaner surfaces and the introduction of retractable door handles, a detail reminiscent of the new Peugeot 3008. Large-diameter alloy wheels will feature a design that reinterprets Alfa Romeo’s iconic wheel styling in a modern way.

The new Stelvio marks a momentous turning point for Alfa Romeo, becoming the first European vehicle to take advantage of the innovative STLA Large platform from Stellantis, already used on American models such as the Dodge Charger and Jeep Wagoneer S. This cutting-edge architecture will open the door to both electric and hybrid powertrains, with hybrid variants designed to meet the needs of a diverse global market.

The interior of the Stelvio 2025 promises a quantum leap in technology and luxury, positioning itself at the top of the premium segment and directly challenging BMW, Audi, and Mercedes. This model will represent a real milestone for the Italian brand, being the pioneer in Europe of the STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit technology platforms, ushering in a new digital era for Alfa Romeo.

The advanced electronic architecture STLA Brain

The STLA Brain is an advanced, cloud-based electronic architecture designed to orchestrate the entire digital ecosystem of the vehicle. This platform enables over-the-air (OTA) software updates, allowing the car to constantly evolve with new features and enhancements. Through a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the STLA Brain offers personalized services based on artificial intelligence, ensuring a driving experience that is always connected and in tune with user preferences.

In perfect synergy with the STLA Brain, the STLA SmartCockpit introduces a fully customizable and intuitive user interface. This platform supports natural interaction between driver and vehicle through voice commands, gestures and gaze recognition. Integration with artificial intelligence allows the system to learn user habits, optimizing crucial functions such as navigation, infotainment, and even access to e-commerce services and digital payments.