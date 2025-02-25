2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: new design hypothesis and details

The future Alfa Romeo Stelvio receives more design changes: this is a new guess drawn by recognized designer Mirko del Prete

Alfa Romeo Stelvio, MDP’s render

The debut of the new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is scheduled for next summer, an event that will generate great interest in the automotive industry. The opening of orders, on the other hand, is expected to take place between the end of the year and early 2026, giving enthusiasts a chance to secure this jewel of Italian engineering.

Rumors and hypotheses, such as those developed by designer Mirko Del Prete, a professional designer known as MDP Automotive, suggest that the 2025 Stelvio will be a stylistic evolution that blends elegance and dynamism, with a sporty, elegant and Italian-style design. The curvaceous lines and aggressive front end, typical of Alfa Romeo DNA, combine with innovative design elements, creating an aesthetic that will not go unnoticed. Attention to detail and care for proportions give the car a refined and distinctive appearance in keeping with the brand’s tradition.

Performance and engines range 2025 Stelvio

In addition to its aesthetic appearance, the next Stelvio 2025 promises to offer high-level performance and cutting-edge technologies. It is expected that the car will be equipped with efficient and powerful engines that will provide an engaging and fulfilling driving experience. The cabin, designed for maximum comfort and functionality, will be enhanced by a state-of-the-art infotainment system and a full suite of driver assistance systems. Keep in mind that the Alfa Romeo brand has high expectations for the new 2025 Stelvio, considering it a key model for the brand’s future. The goal is to consolidate Alfa Romeo’s position as a global premium brand within the Stellantis group.

In terms of powertrains, the 2025 Stelvio range will offer both thermal and electric options. In particular, the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version will be purely electric, with a remarkable performance of about 1,000 horsepower and a range of about 800 km on a full charge. In recent times, there has been extensive discussion of possible powertrains for future Alfa Romeo models. Among the options considered was a 333-horsepower MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) engine derived from those used by Maserati. However, according to recent statements by Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, the introduction of a 2.0-liter PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) engine, similar to the one found in the Giulia Veloce, with 280 horsepower, cannot be ruled out. This plug-in hybrid version, however, may not be available until 2027.

The launch strategy, with electric first then the other powertrains

It appears that Stellantis, the automotive group to which Alfa Romeo belongs, will adopt a strategy similar to that already seen with the Grande Panda. Basically, all-electric versions of the new Stelvio and Giulia models will be launched first, followed later by variants with combustion or hybrid engines. Initially, plans called for both the new Stelvio and Giulia, expected in 2026, to be available exclusively in electric versions. However, following the resignation of Carlos Tavares as CEO of Stellantis, the strategies of all the group’s brands have been revised, placing greater emphasis on combustion engines.

The hybrid engine, referred to as “green” in the original text, is already being produced in the United States at the Kokomo plant, intended primarily for the North American market. As for Europe, production will be entrusted to the plant in Hungary.

As a reminder, according to the latest rumors, the unveiling date of the Biscione brand’s long-awaited new model should be set for June 24, the day when the Italian brand Alfa Romeo itself celebrates its 115th anniversary. However, its actual arrival on the market may not take place until 2026. A situation, as mentioned in a previous article, that we have already witnessed with the Grande Panda, with a wait of almost a year after its presentation.