Stellantis announces fix for electric Charger Daytona and Wagoneer S

The first owners of the new Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S have faced a less-than-perfect start. Several users have reported sudden malfunctions: warning lights turning on without reason, system messages preventing vehicle startup, or even a complete driving lockout. For an electric car fresh from the factory, these are the kind of problems that can erode trust. But it seems a concrete solution has finally arrived.

Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S get critical battery software fix

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona R/T

Jordan Rose, a certified Mopar technician based in Virginia, has shared a video that’s attracting attention from enthusiasts and owners alike. At the center is a software update dedicated to the battery control module, known as BPCM. This update, accompanied by official bulletin TSB 08-022-25 REV. B / RSU 25-080, promises to fix many of the initial bugs reported by those who have already put the new models to the test.

The problems encountered so far, such as random error codes appearing or sudden activation of emergency mode, seem to be related to false signals interpreted by the battery system. In some cases, the high-voltage contactors weren’t activating properly, making the vehicle appear completely out of commission. The update was specifically designed to correct these misinterpretations and reestablish stable communication between the vehicle’s electrical components.

In practical terms, this means the car will no longer switch to alarm mode for non-existent anomalies. According to Rose, many owners will notice a marked improvement in overall reliability once the new software is installed.

Those who have encountered similar problems can contact their Dodge or Jeep dealer directly, referencing the technical bulletin mentioned above. The service center will verify the vehicle’s eligibility and, if positive, proceed with the update.

It’s worth emphasizing: electric vehicles are not like traditional cars, and intervening with their systems without specific training can be dangerous. Updates and technical interventions should always be entrusted to qualified professionals.

Meanwhile, Jordan anticipates that other updates are on the way, including one designed to eliminate another annoying bug: the so-called “super turtle,” an emergency mode that drastically reduces the car’s performance for safety reasons.