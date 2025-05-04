Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio with STLA Brain, OTA Updates and Cloud Services

The next stars of the Alfa Romeo range are the unreleased Giulia and Stelvio. The highly anticipated new Stelvio, now in its second generation in the competitive D-segment of SUVs, could be unveiled in the coming months, with full unveiling scheduled for the fall. Then, in 2026, orders will open and production will begin, at the same time as the unveiling of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. A key element of this transformation is the adoption of the new E/E architecture and STLA Brain software, which will propel Alfa Romeo toward increasingly customer-centric services.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, STLA Brain technology

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio represent the future of the brand, with a decided focus on technological innovation. Next to debut will be the new Stelvio, the second generation of the D-segment SUV, whose unveiling could take place as early as next months, with the full range expected in the fall. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia, on the other hand, will have to wait until 2026, when orders will open and production will begin.

A distinctive feature of these new cars will be the adoption of the STLA Large platform, which will bring with it a diverse range of powertrains. Contrary to early speculation, not only electric motors will be available, but also thermal versions, with the certainty of a Mild Hybrid system and high odds for a Plug-in Hybrid. Performance enthusiasts might even see the legendary V6 Quadrifoglio again, perhaps with a touch of electrification. In addition to the revamped design and slightly larger size, the real breakthrough will be the on-board technology, thanks to the integration of STLA Brain. This innovative E/E and software architecture marks a paradigm shift, steering the driving experience toward increasingly personalized and connected services via the cloud.

This approach enables rapid and continuous feature and service updates via OTA, freeing itself from traditional hardware renewal cycles. A strategic partnership with Amazon, announced in 2022, further enhances this “always connected” platform through advanced cloud computing solutions, opening the door to innovations such as remote computing power and augmented reality.

STLA SmartCockpit

In synergy with STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit transforms the cabin of the new Giulia and Stelvio into a personalized digital environment. Developed by the Mobile Drive joint venture (Stellantis and Foxconn), it offers an intuitive interface with interaction via touch, voice, gestures and gaze. Built-in artificial intelligence enables advanced services such as intelligent navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce and digital payments. Amazon’s technology, specifically adapted for the car, ensures connected experiences that are tailored to and in line with the identity of each of the group’s brands.

Imagine parking your car with just a glance and a nod, or displaying information about monuments and constellations directly in the windows thanks to augmented reality. In the short term, the focus is on introducing connected services such as multimedia streaming and remote control.

In the long term, the goal is to transform the car into a 360-degree experiential space. This includes STLA AutoDrive, developed with BMW, which will implement level 2, 2+ and 3 autonomous driving with ongoing OTA updates. While level 2 solutions are on their way, level 3 and 4 systems are at an advanced stage of development. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, of which we show you some recent renderings, are thus about to undergo a deep and complete transformation.