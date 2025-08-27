Ferrari patents new automatic braking system

Anyone who drives a supercar knows how tricky it can be to avoid everyday obstacles such as speed bumps or steep driveway ramps. Front splitters, now lower and wider than ever for aerodynamic performance, work flawlessly on the track but are vulnerable to scraping during urban driving. To address this issue, Ferrari has filed a new patent introducing innovative technology.

Ferrari patents automatic braking system to protect splitters and bodywork

The patented system uses sensors to detect the height of obstacles ahead of the vehicle. If an object is too tall, the car issues an audible warning to alert the driver. If ignored, the vehicle automatically engages its braking system to prevent costly damage to splitters and bodywork. The approach not only preserves the car’s design and integrity but also enhances safety in daily driving.

One unique aspect of Ferrari’s patent is that the system does not rely on traditional onboard speed data. Instead, it calculates real-time velocity by measuring distance between two points using mathematical formulas. The filing also mentions the possibility of sending push notifications directly to the driver’s smartphone or infotainment display, an additional safeguard that could prevent competitors from adopting similar solutions.

Other automakers, such as Porsche and Chevrolet, have already developed systems to tackle similar challenges, primarily by lifting the front axle. Some even include GPS memory, allowing the vehicle to automatically raise itself at previously recorded critical spots, such as driveways or recurring bumps.

Ferrari’s approach, however, aims to stop the car before impact occurs. Used alone or alongside lift systems, this could prove especially useful for customers who opt out of front-axle lift mechanisms to save weight. In such cases, automatic braking would offer a tangible benefit, helping avoid repairs that can easily cost thousands of dollars.

It remains to be seen whether this technology will make it into production. As with many patents, it could stay on paper or evolve into a feature integrated into future Ferrari models. For now, it underscores Ferrari’s commitment to combining extreme performance with practicality and safety, even beyond the racetrack.