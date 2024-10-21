More than 1,000 hp of power for Westen Champlin’s Ram TRX

Certainly when it comes to the industry that is dedicated to car modifications, one name that stands out above all others is certainly that of Redneck Westen Champlin, who has demonstrated several times his incredible passion for power and high speed. Now, the famous YouTuber has decided to take his Ram 1500 TRX to the limit, applying modifications that have made it a dominant monster of the road. Definitely a very ambitious project that has seen Champlin starring in several personal challenges and satisfactions.

An outstanding power shift for the Ram 1500 TRX

Famous YouTuber and huge motoring enthusiast Redneck Westen Champlin recently unveiled his latest big creation to the web world, involving one of his most ambitious projects ever. His 2022 Ram 1500 TRX, has been transformed to such an extent that it possesses the power of a racing hypercar. The base of the car already started out very powerful, thanks to the equipment made with the Hellcat V8 engine with an impressive 702 hp of power. Champlin, however, in strong collaboration with Hellion Turbo, decided to push the car beyond the limits of Ram styling by assembling the pickup with two turbochargers, in addition to the one it already held as standard.

The result at first was immediately quite surprising, as the car came up with as much as 900 hp of power. Performance that for a pickup truck is nothing short of thrilling. Even though the project seemed to be on the right track, the engine began to show signs of failing, probably due to the absolute and unbridled pursuit of power for the car. Therefore, instead of giving up on the problem found, Champlin decided to replace the car’s engine to try the end result again. The choice fell on an engine well known for its robustness and reliability, namely the powerful long-block V8 Demon.

A further twist with the new modification Ram 1500 TRX

With the new engine equipped by Champlin, the Ram 1500 TRX returned to the track much more decisively, this time with a test. the results were even more incredible than the first attempt, as the car came in at an impressive 926 hp and 887 Nm of torque, which equates to about 1,090 hp and 1,044 Nm of torque to the engine, putting into account losses caused by the transmission. a truly unprecedented result, confirming without a shadow of a doubt Champlin’s great skill in being able to modify high-performance vehicles with excellent results.

Lastly, all-wheel drive has also been restored. This last was an absolutely essential modification in order to take full advantage of the engine’s power. Once this phase was finished, Champlin obviously wanted to put his vehicle through its paces in a major challenge. The test consisted of a 360 burnout against a skid steer loader. It was a real smoke and power show that left everyone present speechless, proving that when it comes to modifying cars, Champlin is a true professional. Watch the video posted on Youtube below.