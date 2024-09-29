Ram 1500 TRX becomes convertible: here’s how it’s imagined

Ram has withdrawn its flagship model, the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX, from the market. The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 Final Edition was the last model produced in a limited edition of 4,000 units. With an era ending, some are already imagining the return of this model to the market in a renewed form.

Ram 1500 TRX convertible: it could be the dream of wild off-road enthusiasts

With the TRX era over, Stellantis’ American automaker is preparing for the 2025 RAM 1500 RHO with a 540 HP six-cylinder inline turbocharged engine, a less powerful option than its predecessor. For this reason, digital creators are coming to the rescue. Among the most interesting renders is the one created by Oscar Vargas, known on social media as wb.artist20.

It’s probably an unfeasible pickup due to its technology, but dreaming costs nothing. The futuristic 1500 TRX is imagined with a black roof divided into three parts, while the bed would have space to accommodate two bikes. The roof, in particular, opens with a technological system that makes the RAM 1500 TRX convertible.

The pickup would still offer great off-road capabilities and not just space for two electric bikes in the bed with the tailgate lowered. It also has double roll bars to maintain its 4×4 capabilities and a great towing capacity, like a true Ram worthy of the name. We’re certain that enthusiasts would want this pickup with the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.

In recent days, the automaker has shown the first images of the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty, before beginning road tests. Ram wanted to avoid speculation about this vehicle, revealing the official images themselves.