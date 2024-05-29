Mirafiori reborn: Fiat 500 hybrid confirms Stellantis’ Italian manufacturing future. Big news in Melfi, too

Mirafiori is reborn with the Fiat 500 hybrid. The historic Italian car is preparing for a new electrified chapter, with production of the hybrid version expected by the end of 2025. An injection of technology and innovation that will bring new lifeblood to the Turin plant, with the goal of reaching 200,000 vehicles produced per year. And not just 500: important news also for the Melfi plant, which is preparing to welcome production of the hybrid Jeep Compass.

Stellantis Confirms Fiat 500 Hybrid Production in Mirafiori and New Jeep Compass Hybrid in Melfi

There is some big news coming for the Mirafiori plant and for lovers of the historic Fiat 500. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has announced the arrival of the hybrid version of the compact electric 500e, which will be produced right at Mirafiori. The arrival of the 500 hybrid represents a major boost for the plant, which will be able to focus on a high-volume, high-tech model to plan its major relaunch in terms of production..

The announcement was made during a meeting between Tavares and the unions in Turin, where the very future of the Mirafiori plant was being discussed. The unions had reportedly asked Stellantis for a new high-production model for the plant. For this very reason, the arrival of the 500 hybrid represents a decisive and rather concrete response to this request. Thus, the historic Fiat 500 is preparing for a change of course to try to decisively counter the decline in electric car sales. Production of the hybrid version, which is expected by the end of 2025, could bring production volumes in Mirafiori back to 200,000 units per year, compared with about 75,000 in the year 2023.

The 500 hybrid’s coming also represents a very important hope for the plant’s employees, who have faced difficult layoff periods in recent months. The big goal of Stellantis, is to reach one million cars produced in Italy by 2030. This is a rather ambitious goal, but one that could certainly revitalize the domestic automotive sector. The 500 hybrid promises to be a high-demand vehicle, as it combines the advantages of electric driving (fuel economy and lower emissions) with the practicality of a gasoline engine. It thus presents itself as a perfect car for those who travel short distances or live in areas with charging infrastructure that is not yet perfectly organized.

But another confirmation came during the meeting: the hybrid Jeep Compass will be produced in Melfi. In fact, the famous American SUV will also have a hybrid variant, which will be assembled at the Melfi plant. A further demonstration of Stellantis’ commitment to southern Italy and to strengthening the plant’s competitiveness.

Despite the global decline in sales, Stellantis commitment to electrification does not stop with the 500. In fact, the group plans to launch new electric and hybrid models in the coming years. In this way, the company wants to contribute to reducing air pollution and combating climate change. The decision to produce the 500 hybrid in Italy was welcomed by the Italian government, which had long been planning to increase domestic car production. The agreement between Stellantis and Italian authorities looks like an important step for the future of the automotive sector.

Despite the very positive premises, some unknowns still remain. Competition in the hybrid car market is very strong, and the 500 will have to win over customers with certain winning features, including a competitive price and adequate driving range. In addition, the success of the model will also depend on the proper deployment of charging infrastructure.