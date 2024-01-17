Stellantis Melfi: production halted due to a protest

Production at the Stellantis Melfi plant is currently halted. Activities might remain suspended until January 17 due to a lack of necessary components for production. The materials, ready for several days, faced a blockage following a protest and strike initiated by workers from Fdm and Las Automotive companies, operating in the logistics sector. These employees are protesting the failure of Stellantis to renew their contracts.

Stellantis Melfi: production stops due to workers’ protest from Fdm and Las Automotive companies

In total, 110 workers manage logistics activities at the Stellantis Melfi plant, and they currently face a risk of job loss. Although the news is disappointing, it surprises no one. In the preceding months, workers were employed on a rotating basis, working only 6 days a month. Additionally, many did not receive the renewal of their access badges to Stellantis facilities, as the workers themselves stated during protests that have seen them picketing the company’s gates for days.

The reasons seem to stem from the automotive group’s internalization decisions to meet logistics needs at the Stellantis Melfi plant. In October last year, they announced five models to be produced at the plant, more than initially planned in the 2022 industrial plan.

Stellantis Melfi will build cars on the STLA Medium platform, the Group’s first architecture natively developed for electric vehicles. This platform stands out from previous ones as it is specifically designed to support electric vehicles, differentiating from earlier architectures initially developed for traditional engines and later adapted to new electric and hybrid production lines. Among the cars to be produced at the factory are the new Lancia Gamma, the successor to the Jeep Compass, and the new Opel Manta.