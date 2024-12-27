Maserati, endless crisis: GranTurismo production halted until February 2025

More troubles for Maserati which, after selling only 7 electric cars in November 2024, will halt production of the GranTurismo until next February. Another heavy blow for the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori, Italy, where the Fiat 500e will also remain idle until January 20, unless further extensions are announced.

Maserati halts GranTurismo production until February 2025

Stellantis has announced that Maserati GranTurismo production will resume on February 3. The automotive group justified this temporary interruption citing “uncertainty in sales” of the model. Currently, the Trident brand is experiencing a very complicated period, partly due to the Folgore line, dedicated to electric cars, which hasn’t generated the enthusiasm the brand had hoped for.

Sales of this line are below expectations, and the delay of new models only worsens the situation. The Ghibli, in fact, won’t have a successor, and the new Levante and Quattroporte are still in development. Specifically, it appears that the electric Quattroporte won’t arrive before 2028, though it was initially planned for 2025. But it seems this won’t be a problem for enthusiasts, judging by the brand’s electric car sales.

Carlos Tavares, former CEO of Stellantis, had attributed blame for this sales decline to marketing. According to the Portuguese manager, the heavy discounts offered have damaged the brand’s image. For the brand, Tavares wanted an approach more similar to Ferrari, with very targeted marketing. The latest sales data from the United States is also concerning, as they have reached their lowest point ever.

While waiting to discover who will lead Stellantis for the next five years, the new Maserati CEO, Santo Ficili, will need to find the right balance to revive the brand’s fortunes and face new market challenges.