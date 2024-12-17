Fiat 500e available in Colorado: $62 monthly with no down payment

The Fiat 500e is facing significant challenges in the United States, leading some dealerships to offer attractive deals. This is the case with Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Ram Fiat dealership in Denver, Colorado, which is currently offering a zero monthly payment lease promotion on the 2024 Fiat 500e. This 27-month lease requires no down payment.

However, upon delivery of the car, a sum of $1,297.68 must be paid to cover applicable taxes. Additionally, at the end of the lease term, there is a disposal fee of $395. Adding both figures, the total amount to be paid will be $1,692.68, which translates to an average monthly cost of $62.66.

It’s important to note that this lease offer is limited to a maximum of 10,000 miles per year. If this limit is exceeded, the additional cost will be 30 cents per extra mile. Finally, if you decide to purchase the Fiat 500e at the end of the lease, there is a final payment of $17,388.45 for the vehicle. Nevertheless, this is a remarkably low price for the U.S. car market.

It’s no secret that the Fiat 500e has struggled to gain traction in the market, particularly in the United States, where the brand has faced significant obstacles in selling the model. Despite launching various special editions in the country, the 500e hasn’t found a wide audience, and sales have remained below expectations. In fact, Fiat has had to repeatedly suspend electric vehicle production in Italy, and only recently decided to extend the pause further, with production not resuming before January 20, 2025.

Despite these challenges, the Fiat 500e could represent an interesting choice for those living in Colorado, particularly now that the lease terms are very favorable. Each standard model is equipped with a 42 kWh battery powering a 118-horsepower motor with 219 Nm of torque, allowing the car to achieve a range of about 149 miles on a single charge, making it an economical and viable option for urban driving.