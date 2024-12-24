Maserati: global sales slump, U.S. marks lowest point

November was a decidedly bad month for Maserati. The Trident brand faced a major steep drop in sales, with declines even exceeding 50 percent in several key markets. The United Kingdom, Japan and the United States are among the nations that have been hardest hit. Santo Ficili, the new CEO, is therefore faced with a decidedly daunting task of trying to revive a historic brand in great difficulty

Sharp drops in Maserati sales

November has certainly not been a particularly good month for Maserati. The Trident automaker is currently facing dramatic declines in many of the countries in which it is present with peaks that have reached almost 70 percent less than in November of last year. As was also highlighted by ItalPassion.fr the average drop was 55.87 percent but there were really tangible negative records such as the one that occurred in the United Kingdom where the Italian automaker in November 2024 recorded a drop of more than 68 percent.

Turning to the East, we can see that in Japan Maserati also recorded -66.29% and in Germany with -57.41% the month of November 2024 was very negative for the Trident automaker, which recently also changed CEO and is now headed by Santo Ficili who as we know is also CEO of Alfa Romeo.

Major declines in all markets, even in the U.S.

Back in Europe, the numbers also speak clearly in France, where there was a decline. Unlike other states, however, the drop in registrations in France was less drastic than in other markets, Although it still remains quite significant, with a 33.33 percent contraction. In Italy and the United States, two markets that have traditionally been very important for Maserati, the situation appeared much more worrying. Here, in fact, registrations suffered declines of -59.49 percent and -50.56 percent, respectively. Of particular concern is the result that Stellantis’ luxury brand recorded in the United States.

In the month of November 2024, Maserati recorded only 307 new registrations, a figure far below the 621 recorded in the same month of the previous year, highlighting a situation of profound difficulty. Therefore, CEO Santo Ficili, who has yet to announce what will be the innovations he will bring to Maserati’s programs, is left with a truly difficult task. The new number one will have to try at all costs to turn around the fortunes of a brand that appears to be in dire straits, and it will certainly not be an easy task.