Maserati sells only 7 electric cars in Italy in November 2024

Maserati sales have plummeted in 2024, and the Folgore project, which focuses on electric cars, is certainly not improving the situation. This is shown by the November 2024 UNRAE data, which reveals the reality of the situation and the difficulties faced by Stellantis group’s luxury car manufacturer.

Maserati: electric car sales fail to take off

Carlos Tavares, now former CEO of the automotive group, attributed the Trident’s declining sales to marketing. But the problem appears to be more structural, considering that last month the brand sold only 7 electric cars in Italy. Specifically, we’re talking about 5 Grecale and 2 GranTurismo models. The strategy of focusing on electric vehicles therefore seems not to be paying off, also because the zero-emission premium car segment is struggling to take flight.

According to Dataforce data for Europe, the numbers reflect the same trend. In October, Maserati sold only 352 vehicles in Europe, compared to 572 last year. Considering the first 10 months of the year, the Trident sold 4,076 units, compared to 6,942 in 2023.

The best-selling model is the Grecale, which totaled 2,988 units. In recent days, spy photos of the new model have appeared online, showing new details. This is followed in the rankings by the Levante with 400 vehicles, the GranTurismo with 247, Ghibli with 209, MC20 with 143, the GranCabrio with 46 units, and the Quattroporte with 37 units. The new CEO of Stellantis will have to make important decisions to boost sales of a brand that recently celebrated its 110 years of activity, which is fundamental for the automotive group.