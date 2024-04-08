Maserati downsizes workforce: 173 layoffs expected

Following recent layoffs by Stellantis in the United States and Italy, the group’s Maserati brand has also announced a workforce reduction affecting its Modena plant in Italy, where the Maserati MC20 is currently produced. However, these are not layoffs but incentivized voluntary departures, agreed upon by local unions except for FIOM, and will primarily affect designers and engineers.

Maserati to reduce workforce by 173 employees at its Modena plant

FIOM did not sign this agreement because it believes that with these redundancies the research and development department will be closed. The other unions, however, accepted this compromise, as Stellantis initially wanted to cut another 100 jobs. The agreement was therefore signed to prevent further employees from losing their jobs. FIOM has called the situation in Italy with the layoffs and voluntary departures offered by Stellantis worrying. Furthermore, due to the now shortage of staff at the plant, the research and development department is at risk of closure.

To calm the waters, Maserati has announced that it will invest in the Modena plant with the launch of a new electric model in 2025. The new vehicle, details of which have not been released, will guarantee work for the workforce for several years, according to Stellantis. The FIOM union disagrees, believing that a single electric model, considering that electric cars are currently less in demand and Maserati models are selling poorly on the market, will not solve the problem.

Production of Maserati models has also fallen drastically in recent weeks at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy. According to initial forecasts, the electric version of the Quattroporte was supposed to debut in 2025, but it has been pushed back to 2028 to further refine the project. Rumors suggest that the electric version of the MC20 should debut next year, but this has not yet been officially confirmed by the brand. We will see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks and how Stellantis and Maserati intend to resolve this issue.