Major Stellantis investment: $2.1 billion to renew Alfa Romeo and Jeep range in Italy

This is a particularly important investment, which could represent a major turning point for the company but not only. In fact, it is expected that they could greatly improve relations with the state, with the main goal being to make the Italian plants more modern and be ready to put in place the production of new electric and hybrid vehicles.

Alfa Romeo in Cassino and Jeep in Melfi

To be particularly important, it will certainly be the Cassino plant that will play a key role in this new phase. In fact, three new Alfa Romeo models will be produced on a large scale at this site. As early as this year, even though it is almost coming to an end, the new generation of the Stelvio and the replacement for the Giulia will come off the assembly lines, and both will be available to the public in both electric and hybrid versions. In addition, a new flagship model is also expected to arrive, though this has not currently been revealed by the manufacturer, which should nevertheless further enrich the Alfa Romeo range.

The Melfi plant will also play a very important role in the production of electrified vehicles. Indeed, hybrid and electric versions of important models such as the Jeep Compass, the Lancia Gamma (with fastback bodywork) and the DS 7 will be assembled here. In addition, Melfi will be the only plant in all of Europe to produce the DS 8, an all-electric model.

Investments for other plants as well

Stellantis has outlined an ambitious plan for its main Italian plants, as we have just described we are talking about infamous sites, such as Cassino and but there are also others that will benefit with the group’s new investments, with the goal of electrifying production and responding to growing market demands.

We are also talking, for example, about Pomigliano d’Arco, a plant that will focus more on compact car production, taking advantage of the new STLA Small platform starting in 2028. Production of the Fiat Panda, a much-loved Italian car, will continue until 2030 before making way for a new generation. Continuing with the list, we also find the Mirafiori plant, another historic Turin site that will dedicate itself to the assembly of the Fiat 500 hybrid starting in 2026, with a production commitment planned until 2032 or 2033. In addition to cars, Mirafiori will very significantly increase production of electrified dual-clutch transmissions, a key component for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Atessa and Maserati are also part of Stellantis plans

The historic Maserati plant in Modena will be completely refurbished to focus exclusively on the production of luxury vehicles, perfectly in line with the exclusive image of the world-renowned Trident brand. This strategic choice aims to strengthen Maserati’s position in the high-end vehicle segment. At the same time, the Atessa plant will continue to specialize in the production of electric commercial vehicles, with the goal of launching a new generation of models in 2027.

The Turin plant, which as we know is home to the Fiat brand, will also maintain a central role in the Group’s activities. These decisions give great certainty of the strong will on the part of Stellantis to continue its business in such an important market as Italy. Stellantis’ European director, Jean-Philippe Imparato, also highlighted the Group’s current financial independence, saying that the planned investments do not require state aid. This statement thus confirms Stellantis’ strong financial strength and its ability to pursue its development plans independently.