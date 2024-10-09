Alfa Romeo: all the new models coming in 2025

Alfa Romeo will be one of the main players in the market in 2025. Next year, the Italian car manufacturer will unveil some new additions to its range. The first novelty concerns Tonale, which will arrive with the MY25 and will be officially unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in a few days. Its arrival in dealerships is expected during the first quarter of 2025.

Here are the main new features for Alfa Romeo in 2025

According to rumors, the Tonale MY25 will undergo a slight restyling to align its style with the rest of the range, particularly with the Alfa Romeo Junior SUV. There could be some adjustments to the front of the model. New features are also expected on the technological front with an update to the infotainment system. Regarding the engine range, higher power is anticipated for the plug-in hybrid version, which will have a higher price in the United States.

But the most important novelty for Alfa Romeo is not this. Next year, the debut of the second generation of Stelvio, a D-segment SUV, is expected. This is one of the most anticipated models for the coming year. This vehicle will be the first European Stellantis car to use the new STLA Large platform, first used for the Dodge Charger Daytona.

The new Stelvio will be exclusively electric but will have at least one range extender version with a range of over 1,000 km. The engine range will go from 350 HP for the entry-level version up to about 1,000 HP for the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio. The official date of its debut has not been confirmed, but according to some rumors, it should happen around the middle of next year.

Moreover, it is not ruled out that Alfa Romeo might release the first images of the second generation of the new Giulia, whose debut is set for spring 2026. So these will be the most important new additions to the Italian car manufacturer’s range, which will join the new Junior presented at the beginning of 2024.