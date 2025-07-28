Luxury touches and smart features: here’s what’s new in the 2026 Toyota Tundra

Toyota is giving its flagship full-size pickup a well-rounded refresh for 2026, adding thoughtful enhancements aimed at boosting both comfort and style. While the 2026 Tundra retains its core mechanical setup, it introduces several feature updates, especially in the higher trims, to improve the overall driving experience.

One of the most noticeable changes is inside the cabin. The top-tier Capstone trim now comes with newly designed Shale Premium Textured leather seats, offering a more upscale, refined look. The Limited trim also gets updated upholstery choices, including black leather with white stitching or gray leather with contrasting black seams. Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate the addition of ISO Dynamic seats in the TRD Pro trim, similar to those found in the Tacoma TRD Pro, designed to increase comfort on rugged terrain. Rear passengers benefit as well, dual rear air vents are now standard on Double Cab models for improved airflow.

Additionally, Toyota has rolled out its SmartFlow climate management system across all single-zone climate control trims. Convenience upgrades include power-deployable running boards (optional on Platinum and 1794 Edition TRD Off-Road packages) and 20-inch wheels now standard with the SX Package. A standout new paint option called Wave Maker gives the TRD Pro trim a bold new look.

Mechanically, the 2026 Tundra carries over the same powertrain choices: a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 389 HP, and a hybrid version with 437 HP and 583 lb-ft of torque, thanks to its integrated electric motor-generator. Both engines are paired with a 10-speed ECTi automatic transmission, featuring manual shift mode, tow/haul logic, and downhill shift logic. When properly equipped, the Tundra still tows up to 12,000 pounds, making it a top contender in its class.

Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.5 suite comes standard across all trims, offering full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, road sign recognition, and automatic high beams. A rear seat reminder system is also included.

Pricing details haven’t been released yet, but with changes being relatively modest, expect numbers to stay close to current figures. The 2025 Tundra starts at $40,090 for the base SR and climbs to $80,725 for the fully loaded Capstone. The 2026 model is set to arrive this fall.