Ram 1500 wins Full-size Truck of Texas award for the seventh consecutive year

Ram dominated the annual Texas Truck Rodeo, organized by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA). After an intense day of evaluations that included 262 on-road and off-road tests, jury members expressed their verdict considering multiple aspects: from exterior and interior design to off-road capabilities, overall utility, value for money, and performance.

Ram 1500 again wins Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas and Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas awards

“Ram pickups have once again demonstrated exceptional performance, maintaining leadership in several categories, including Full-Size Pickup Truck of Texas,” commented Cory Fourniquet, TAWA president, emphasizing the particular significance of these awards in Texas, considered America’s pickup truck capital.

The brand won a total of four awards: the 2025 Ram 1500 for best full-size pickup, the 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten in the luxury pickup category, the 2024 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel for best heavy-duty truck, and the Ram 3.0L Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo for best powertrain.

TAWA, founded in 1987, is now one of the most authoritative organizations in the automotive media sector, with a mission to promote quality content and disseminate accurate information through print, web, and broadcast media.

Ram currently offers a complete range spanning from pickup trucks to commercial vehicles, including the 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, and ProMaster models. For 2025, both Light-Duty and Heavy-Duty pickups feature significant improvements, with particular attention to the rapidly growing Sport Truck segment. The new Ram 1500 RHO stands out, offering the best power-to-price ratio in its category.

In the commercial sector, Ram is refreshing the 2025 Chassis Cab line and, through Ram Professional, is strengthening processes, services, and resources, with a particular focus on B2B offerings and after-sales support, crucial elements for growth in this segment.