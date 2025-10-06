Luxury pickup or money pit? The costly lesson of a one-month Toyota Tacoma

Whoever said love at first sight lasts forever clearly never bought a pickup truck. A Florida driver learned that lesson the hard way after purchasing a brand-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter, driving it just 758 miles, and then selling it, for a surprisingly steep loss.

The story is as painful as it is predictable: he bought the truck in Miami for $68,042, only to resell it for $56,751. In other words, more than $11,000 evaporated in a few weeks, the automotive equivalent of watching your savings burst into exhaust fumes.

Originally launched in 1995, the Toyota Tacoma has long been a midsize pickup icon. But in its fourth generation, the Trailhunter trim represents the top of the line. The Celestial Silver paint, bronze-accented grille, ARB bumpers, and 18-inch bronze wheels give it the look of a luxury off-roader that’s just as comfortable in the mountains as it is in a valet parking lot.Inside, the vibe is pure premium comfort. Mineral SofTex seats with orange stitching, heating and ventilation, a power-folding rear bench, a massive 14-inch infotainment screen, and a JBL audio system make it feel more like a tech lounge than a truck cab. Add in a heated steering wheel, and you’ve got glamping on wheels.

Powering the Trailhunter is Toyota’s i-Force Max hybrid, a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with a 48-hp electric motor, delivering a total of 323 HP and 465 lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 drive.

So why sell such a capable machine so soon? The owner explained that he’d bought property in Colorado, but doesn’t live there full-time. “I really love the truck”, he said, “but it’s just not right for my place, and my garage is too small”. Shortly, too much truck, not enough driveway. Even when performance shines and design dazzles, sometimes wins the drag race.