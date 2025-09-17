Ford’s $30,000 electric pickup, the new weapon to dominate compact truck market

The compact pickup market is undergoing a major shakeup, fueled by the runaway success of the Ford Maverick, which sold more than 130,000 units in the US last year alone. That strong performance highlighted consumers’ growing appetite for affordable, versatile small trucks. But competition is looming: industry chatter points to potential entries from Toyota, Ram, and even General Motors, all eager to capture a slice of this rapidly expanding market.

In this increasingly crowded space, Ford is looking to leap ahead through electrification. According to reporting by Paul Eisenstein, the automaker is developing a fully electric, four-door pickup based on its new “Universal EV” platform, with a targeted price point of around $30,000 and a projected launch in 2027.

This modular architecture will allow Ford to efficiently produce a range of EVs, pickups, compact SUVs, and possibly more, delivering cutting-edge technology at an accessible cost. The truck is expected to slot between the Maverick and Ranger in size, echoing the strategy seen with the Ford Capri EV in Europe.

Early technical details suggest the use of lithium iron phosphate battery packs with a 400-volt system, manufactured at Ford’s new plant in Marshall, Michigan. Designed with cost efficiency in mind, these systems are still expected to deliver strong performance and the instant torque response EV drivers crave. Utility will be another deciding factor, especially the cargo bed, a non-negotiable feature for pickup buyers.

A single-motor front-wheel-drive layout could maximize rear cargo space, though it would limit all-wheel-drive availability. However, Ford may eventually offer a more powerful dual-motor version aimed at performance enthusiasts, capable of rivaling even the sportiest Maverick models.

While no official images exist yet, concept renderings created using tools like Midjourney, Gemini Flash, and Photoshop attempt to envision the truck’s design: compact proportions, modern lines, and styling cues consistent with Ford’s EV family.