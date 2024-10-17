Leasys launches Leasys e-Store, the new digital marketplace

Leasys, the joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility, is launching a new e-commerce platform, Leasys e-Store . This project is at the heart of Leasys’ European digitization strategic plan, launched last March with the pilot launch of the e-Store in the Netherlands. The company is now launching the new marketplace in Italy and the United Kingdom and will be expanded in Spain before the end of the year; in addition, there are also plans to gradually extend the e-Store to all the markets in which it operates.

Electric mobility within reach with Leasys

The news comes from Stellantis’ official press release. Promoting mainly low-emission vehicles, the digital marketplace is a step forward in the company’s sustainability goals, in line with the strategic plan announced by the company earlier this year to make electric mobility more accessible.

Rolando D’Arco, CEO of Leasys Group said they are very proud of the project, which demonstrates the company’s great commitment to making mobility more accessible and sustainable. The new marketplace also makes a concrete contribution to the transition to electric mobility, as it is designed to be an additional channel to promote low-emission vehicles, which customers can rent in self-service mode. By leveraging advanced technologies that Leasys continues to invest in, the company is able to offer customers a fully digital journey that is simple, safe, and provides a best-in-class experience.

The e-Store platform was developed in collaboration with Capgemini, a global business and technology transformation partner with deep expertise in mobility services. Speaking about the project, Andrea Falleni, CEO of Capgemini’s Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit and member of the Group Executive Board said that as a strategic partner, the automotive group is pleased to have worked closely with Leasys to create this new marketplace, offering the company’s customers across Europe a seamless and fully digitized rental experience.

Platform easily accessible to users

The Leasys e-store is accessible from the “offers” section on the homepage of the Leasys.com website. With integrated identity and credit control, customers can now complete the entire setup and ordering process in just a few steps easily, quickly and securely from anywhere, at any time. In addition, customers can always count on a team of experts to provide support and ensure a smooth experience at every step of the process.

The user-friendly platform extends Leasys’ “omnichannel” presence by further expanding customers’ ability to access the Leasys offering. This approach, from multiple integrated channels, ensures a unique customer experience regardless of the physical or digital access channel chosen.

Wide range of vehicles available immediately

Only low-emission vehicles will be available in Italy for immediate delivery, responding quickly to mobility demands. The initiative will feature the Stellantis Group’s latest models, available in the latest 100% electric or PHEV configuration, which shine in their respective segments for versatility, efficiency and environmental friendliness. These include the New Lancia Ypsilon, the first car of the new Lancia era, in its version (LX) at €599 per month including VAT, with a €3,000 advance payment including VAT for 36 months and 45,000 km, and the new compact Alfa Romeo Junior, which completely redefines the concept of contemporary sportiness. Vehicle pickup will be available at the 250 Leasys Hubs, Leasys delivery centers distributed throughout the country.

Leasys e-Store in the UK offers a wide range of vehicles, including all-electric and LEV , immediately available, enabling quick delivery to customers. This new offering provides an additional channel to further promote the adoption of low- and zero-emission vehicles throughout the UK by providing an additional self-service channel for Leasys Personal Contract Hire customers to conveniently rent vehicles.

In addition, long-term rental rates on Leasys e-Store include basic insurance, assistance and infomobility services to ensure efficient, safe and sustainable mobility. All offers are customizable in terms of duration, down payment and mileage to suit the customer’s individual needs.