U.K. businesses now have access to a one-stop solution for electric vehicle and fuel management thanks to a new partnership between Leasys UK, a leading provider of multi-brand operational rentals, and Allstar, a provider of fuel, electric vehicle, and business payment solutions. This new arrangement, called Allstar Chargepass, provides Leasys customers with access to a combined network of more than 51,000 charging and refueling points, the largest in the U.K., with comprehensive reporting, monitoring, and at-home charging options. That strategic partnership is designed to make electric mobility more accessible and affordable for businesses while reducing carbon emissions and fuel costs.

Recall how Leasys, a Stellantis Group subsidiary, is a leading provider of multi-brand operational rentals in the UK and other European countries. It offers a wide range of customized rental solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, from small contractors to large corporate fleets.

Leasys UK and Allstar have announced a partnership to offer customers a new comprehensive payment solution. Through this partnership, Leasys customers will have access to Allstar Chargepass, the UK’s only flexible payment solution that allows businesses to choose features based on their fleets’ electric vehicle charging and refueling needs.

But who is Allstar really? Allstar is a leading provider of fuel, electric vehicle, and enterprise payment solutions. The company offers a wide range of products and services to help companies manage their fleets more efficiently and economically. Allstar is dedicated to providing its customers with innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Allstar Chargepass delivers ready access to the largest combined fuel and electric charging network in the United Kingdom, with more than 51,000 charging points, including the fastest electric charging network in the country. This means drivers can charge their vehicles quickly and conveniently wherever they are.

In addition to access to an extensive charging network, Allstar Chargepass offers a range of benefits for fleets and drivers, including consolidated HMRC-compliant attures for all fuel and electric charging transactions, the Allstar Homecharge option for charging vehicles at home, greater flexibility and control for drivers, and increased accessibility to electric vehicle rentals. In addition, online reports show information on business spending and driver behavior patterns.

“ We are pleased to announce our partnership with Leasys UK,” said Paul Holland, CEO of Corpay Fleet UK, which includes the Allstar brand in the UK. “Allstar Chargepass provides Leasys customers with a combined payment solution for all their fuel and electric vehicle charging needs. With comprehensive reporting, audits and more, our solution does it all and there is simply no competition. As our product portfolio and fuel and EV networks continue to expand, our vision and goals align with Leasys’, making Allstar Chargepass the preferred choice.”

“This new strategic partnership with Allstar enhances our already market-leading offering by providing our customers with access to one of the UK’s largest combined networks, all through a single solution, Allstar Chargepass,” said Matthew Boswell, Managing Director of Leasys UK. “We are always looking to improve our offering to customers by providing simple solutions that will make a big difference to businesses and fleets. This latest solution will give drivers more flexibility and control while making electric vehicle rentals more affordable.”

Leasys UK’s partnership with Allstar is an important step in making electric mobility more accessible and affordable for UK businesses. With a combination charging network so extensive and a host of useful features, Allstar Chargepass is an ideal option for fleets looking to reduce their carbon footprint and save on fuel costs.