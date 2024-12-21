Leapmotor will present the C10 REEV at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show

Leapmotor has announced its participation in the 101st Brussels Motor Show, taking place from January 10-19, 2025. At this event, Leapmotor will unveil for the first time in Europe its innovative REEV (Range Extender Electric Vehicle) technology with the Leapmotor C10. This revolutionary technology combines the advantages of electric vehicles (EV) and traditional gasoline cars, offering a hybrid solution that meets diverse consumer needs.

The Leapmotor C10 REEV is equipped with a 158 kW (215 HP) electric motor and a 1.5-liter internal combustion engine (ICE). The 28.4 kWh battery provides an electric range of 145 km (WLTP), while the total combined range exceeds 950 km. With a fuel consumption of only 0.4 L/100 km in combined mode and CO2 emissions of 10 g/km, the C10 REEV significantly reduces emissions and fuel consumption compared to traditional gasoline vehicles, making it an eco-friendly choice for consumers.

The range extender primarily functions as an electric vehicle, with the electric motor driving the wheels. When the battery charge gets low, the internal combustion engine (ICE) turns on to generate electricity, recharging the battery and extending driving range. This system allows the C10 REEV to deliver the smooth, quiet, and responsive driving experience of an electric vehicle while offering the flexibility of a traditional gasoline engine for longer trips.

Drivers can select their preferred “Energy Mode” through the main screen’s quick controls, optimizing the vehicle’s performance based on their needs. Available modes include options to prioritize electric driving or increase power output as needed.

The C10 REEV supports both AC and DC fast charging, allowing it to recharge the battery in a short time, making it convenient for long trips. With DC fast charging, the C10 REEV can recover half of its electric range in just 18 minutes. The electric motor delivers 215 HP, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience.

The Leapmotor C10 REEV is a key component of Leapmotor’s strategy to expand its presence in the European market. The vehicle’s innovative technology and competitive pricing make it an attractive option for consumers seeking a flexible and efficient hybrid solution. This model is particularly suitable for customers who want the benefits of electric driving but also require greater flexibility in terms of driving range, a convenience provided by the range extender technology. Additionally, the C10 REEV offers quiet and comfortable driving, making it ideal for both city driving and long-distance travel.

It appears that other Stellantis brands are also beginning to shift towards REEV technology. Specifically, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, the new Jeep Wagoneer 4xe range, and the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will offer versions with range extender, which will bring the range to over 1,000 km with a single charge and full tank of fuel.