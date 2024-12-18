Alfa Romeo, its future outlined: unveiled the upcoming cars until 2029

Alfa Romeo Junior sales continue to perform very well, despite being still at the beginning. Enthusiasm is sky-high for the Biscione’s new B-SUV. The same cannot be said for the brand’s remaining vehicles, which continue to record negative data. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, expected respectively for 2025 and 2026, are called upon to revive the brand’s fortunes. But they are not the only innovations that will arrive in the coming years.

Alfa Romeo, all upcoming launches revealed

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia were initially planned only in exclusively electric versions. According to the latest rumors, also due to a negative trend in zero-emission vehicles, they will also be offered in hybrid versions. At the moment, it’s not yet clear whether these will be mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid. More details could arrive in the coming months, considering that the official presentation of the new generation Stelvio is scheduled for April 2025. What is certain is that an EREV version with range extender will arrive, which will bring the range to exceed 1,000 km of autonomy.

Both the SUV and the sedan will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy. Another SUV will also be produced here, probably the much-talked-about Biscione’s E-Jet or a Maserati super SUV. Regarding the former, there was also talk of possible production in the United States, specifically in Detroit. Updates will come soon, as promised by Stellantis.

Alfa Romeo also confirmed the return of the Giulietta, expected for 2028, as well as the second generation of Junior. According to these updates, in 2025 the new Stelvio will debut, in 2026 the new Giulia, followed by the E-Jet SUV in 2027 and the new Tonale. In 2028, the new Giulietta will arrive, while in 2029 the new generation of Junior. This is the new plan studied by Stellantis for Alfa Romeo, a brand now led by CEO Santo Ficili. Will these innovations be able to revive the brand’s fortunes? We just have to wait and see.