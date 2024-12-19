Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 4xe coming for 2026

The Jeep Wagoneer range will expand in 2026 with 4xe models, according to MoparInsiders. Unlike the brand’s traditional plug-in hybrids such as Renegade, Compass, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler, the Wagoneer 4xe will be based on the Ram 1500 Ramcharger‘s REEV (range-extending electric vehicle) powertrain, which will debut in 2025. This combines a small internal combustion engine whose sole purpose is to generate power to recharge the battery and extend range.

Jeep Wagoneer 4xe: new models will debut in the market in 2026

Specifically, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger‘s powertrain uses a 92 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack, paired with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that powers a 130 kW onboard generator. This powers the front and rear electric drive motors, rated at 250 kW and 238 kW respectively.

Thus, the Pentastar engine’s power flows through the onboard generator, which converts this power into electrical energy. The generator can either charge the battery when it’s depleted or directly supply power to the modules for maximum power output. Regarding charging, the vehicle can recover 5 miles of range per minute using the 400-volt DC fast charger up to 175 kW.

The Jeep Wagoneer 4xe will be built on the STLA Frame platform, dedicated to powerful SUVs and pickups, and will offer features such as independent rear suspension and active air suspension, suitable for both highway driving and rough off-road terrain.

2025 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer

The Jeep Wagoneer range is expected to match or even exceed the Ramcharger’s performance, which boasts 663 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque, with 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.4 seconds. The maximum range is 690 miles, or 1,111 km, with a fully charged battery and full tank. This vehicle will thus follow Stellantis’ new strategy to reduce emissions while solving the range anxiety associated with fully electric vehicles. Production of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 4xe will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 at the Warren facility in Michigan.