Leapmotor destined to last, CEO Xin: “We’ve done so much to reach Europe”

Leapmotor International, the joint venture between Stellantis and the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has ambitious plans to expand its presence in the European market and beyond. We saw this with the presentation of its range of fully electric cars at competitive prices.

Leapmotor conquering the world thanks to collaboration with Stellantis

CEO Tianshu Xin discussed these ambitions in an interview that appeared on the Autohaus portal: “We have invested significant sums to get to this point, and we have no intention of disappearing in the short term,” Xin said, flexing the company’s muscles, now ready to face a real “marathon,” not a short-distance race.

Indeed, Leapmotor is just getting started, and the launch of products in other regions is being organized. Xin acknowledged that the task ahead for the Chinese company is enormous, but he pointed out a significant detail: “How many manufacturers do you know that have introduced a new brand on four continents in less than eleven months?” the CEO states.

Regarding the conviction with which Leapmotor is working, Xin clarified that the investments made so far have not been in vain and that the company is aiming high. The goal of selling over 500,000 vehicles annually globally by 2030 is a target in which Leapmotor International can and will be a protagonist.

In Europe, Leapmotor has already started sales of the T03 city car and the mid-size C10 SUV. Prices start at 18,900 euros for the T03 and 36,400 euros for the C10. But this is just the beginning: the company plans to introduce additional electric models on the continent, including the new B10 and C16. The B10 is a newly conceived SUV and is the first model based on Leapmotor’s new B platform.

The C16, first presented in China earlier this year, stands out for its generous dimensions and spacious six-seat configuration. Xin did not want to reveal precise figures on sales targets for Europe, but his words clearly convey the desire and confidence for the brand’s future success. In the future, the Chinese brand, thanks again to the collaboration with Stellantis, should also debut in South America and North America, but no dates have been indicated at the moment.